MOSCOW, April 20 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya raised $400 million by selling a five-year dollar Eurobond with a yield of 7.75 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday a source said that the yield guidance was set at 7.75-7.875 percent.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jason Bush)