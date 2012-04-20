UPDATE 1-Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 bln barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
MOSCOW, April 20 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya raised $400 million by selling a five-year dollar Eurobond with a yield of 7.75 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.
Earlier on Friday a source said that the yield guidance was set at 7.75-7.875 percent.
The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jason Bush)
BAGHDAD, Feb 19 Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
* Hopes Trump might review sanctions on Mugabe, inner circle (Adds comment on sanctions, Clinton)
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.