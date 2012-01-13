Dam crisis is wake-up call for aging California water system
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
MOSCOW Jan 13 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday that it sold 3.74 million tonnes of coking coal concentrate in 2011, 30 percent less than the previous year's 5.35 million tonnes.
Sales recovered in the fourth quarter of the year, when it sold 969,000 tonnes of coking coal concentrate, up from 926,000 tonnes in the third quarter.
Total raw coal production was 6.25 million tonnes for the year, down 13 percent. For the final quarter, production stood at 1.58 million tonnes compared to 1.21 million tonnes in the July-September period.
The company, which was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly 2010 mine accident, said last month it plans to produce 8.5 million tonnes of coal in 2012. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 In the mountainous folds of California lie hundreds of dams that played a vital role in making it America's wealthiest and most populous state.
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Shares in Noble Group Ltd leapt as much as 17 percent on Tuesday to the highest in eight months after the commodities trader confirmed it was holding talks on a possible strategic investment in the firm.