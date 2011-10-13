MOSCOW Oct 13 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Thursday its full-year output would be about 20 percent below its target of 8.5 million tonnes after third quarter output dropped 28 percent from the previous quarter.

Total raw coal production in the third quarter was 1.2 million tonnes, down from 1.7 million in the second quarter.

Raspadskaya is struggling to restore output after a deadly accident at its main mine in 2010 crimped production. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers, editing by Maria Kiselyova)