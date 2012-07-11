* H1 raw coal sales down 46 pct on weak domestic demand

* Weak demand to affect sales, production in 2012

* Total H1 raw coal production down 1 pct

* Says to review investment programme after price fall (Releads, adds company comments, background, share price)

MOSCOW, July 11 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said on Wednesday sluggish domestic demand for coking coal made a big dent in first-half sales, prompting it to review its spending plans.

Total sales of raw coal almost halved to 327,000 tonnes in the January through June period from a year earlier, the company, in which steelmaker Evraz has an indirect 40 percent stake, said in a statement.

Coking coal concentrate sales to domestic steelmakers fell 6 percent to 1.73 million tonnes.

Since the beginning of the year Russian coking coal prices have been hit by a slowdown of the country's steel industry, which has been hampered by the downward trend in global steel prices.

"Since the end of last year, the price trend declining on the domestic market has led to a decrease in sales prices by 12 percent in roubles and 14 percent in dollars," Raspadskaya said.

"The unstable demand for coking coal in Russia started to be the main negative factor limiting production and sales volumes in 2012, which ... affects the increase of the stockpile and the overall financial condition of the company," it added.

Raw coal output in the first half was 3.43 million tonnes, down 1 percent from 3.46 million tonnes the year earlier. In the second quarter alone, it rose to 1.84 million tonnes from 1.59 million in the first quarter.

It did not provide data on the current stockpile volume.

The company will have to review its spending, after the coal sale price on the domestic market slumped 5 percent in July, the company's Chief Executive Gennady Kozovoy said in the statement.

"Raspadskaya, as well as other coking coal producers, has to make some concessions to keep part of sales volumes up and needs to revise its budget," said Kozovoy.

Raspadskaya was Russia's largest coking coal miner until a deadly blast that lead to the collapse of its main mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply.

Its shares were up 0.28 percent at 1328 GMT, outperforming the broader MICEX index which was down 1.58 percent.

"I would rather call these results weak," said Valentina Bogomolova of Uralsib.

"There is a slight quarter-on-quarter uptick, but the latest guidance of 10.5 million tonnes (of raw coal) the managers gave for 2012 is unlikely to be met after only 3.5 million tonnes of coal were produced in the first half of the year."

She said investors currently saw Raspadskaya shares as a relatively cheap, but high-risk asset. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jon Loades-Carter)