MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said on Thursday its net profit fell 57 percent in the first half of 2011 to $99 million from $229 million in the same period a year ago.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz HK1q.L has a 40 percent stake, also said in a report its revenue declined 19 percent to $377 million and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell 31 percent to $180 million.

Raspadskaya shares fell to 100.8 roubles ($3.18) from levels of around 102.4 roubles seen before the report. ($1 = 31.746 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing By Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Maria Kiselyova)