May 30 Rastar Group :

* Says its unit will set up an culture and entertainment industrial buyout fund with Devin Trust, and jointly establish a co in HK for the fund's operation

* Says the size of the fund is targeted at HK$ 500 million

* Says company will invest HK$ 38 million at first stage

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6jUwpE

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)