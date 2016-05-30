UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 30 Rastar Group :
* Says its unit will set up an culture and entertainment industrial buyout fund with Devin Trust, and jointly establish a co in HK for the fund's operation
* Says the size of the fund is targeted at HK$ 500 million
* Says company will invest HK$ 38 million at first stage
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6jUwpE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources