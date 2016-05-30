May 30 Rastar Group :

* Says it will issue 50.8 million A shares at 14.51 yuan per share and pay cash of 232.4 million yuan to acquire 67.1 percent stake in a Guangzhou-based technology firm

* Says transaction price is 969.5 million yuan

* Says company to raise up to 969.5 million yuan via private placement for three projects development, transaction payment and working capital replenishment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/k0zGkP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)