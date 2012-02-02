* Dec-qtr net down 21 pct at 539.5 mln rupees

* Traded products see loss of 290.6 mln rupees

* Weaker rupee pushes up import costs

By Kaustubh Kulkarni

MUMBAI, Feb 2 India's Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly profit as a weaker rupee pushed up import costs while retail prices remained stable on lower demand.

The state-run company, like most Indian fertiliser makers, also imports diammonium phosphate (DAP) and muriate of potash (MoP) and sells to farmers.

Rashtriya Chemicals, the country's No.3 maker of urea, said net profit fell to 539.5 million rupees ($10.98 million) in the fiscal third-quarter ended Dec. 31 from 683.6 million rupees a year earlier.

Sales rose 4 percent to 15.95 billion rupees, it said.

"Demand for DAP and MoP has been lower because farmers are not willing to buy these costly products," said Tarun Surana, analyst at Sunidhi Securities and Finance.

"... If prices are raised to counter forex fluctuations, there is a fear that volumes would further drop and stocks would pile up."

The rupee depreciated more than 7 percent against the U.S. dollar in October-December, leading to higher import costs.

India's potash imports are expected to drop 17 percent in the current fiscal year ending March because of higher prices and late arrival of shipments.

The consumption of DAP is also expected to fall after its price hit a high of $700 per tonne in the second half of 2011 from $500 a tonne a year earlier.

Rashtriya Chemicals said its traded goods segment reported a loss of 290.6 million rupees in October-December, compared with a profit 23.1 million rupees in the same period a year before.

Shares in Rashtriya Chemicals, which has a market value of $753.42 million, ended down 1 percent in a firm Mumbai market which rose 0.8 percent. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)