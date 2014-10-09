BANGKOK Oct 9 Thailand's largest private power
producer Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Pcl said
on Thursday it had signed an initial agreement with Myanmar to
work with three other firms on a $5.2 billion coal power plant
in the neighbouring country.
The three companies are Blue Energy and Environment, Vantage
Company Limited (Myanmar) and Kyaw Kyaw Phyo Company Limited
(Myanmar), the company said in a statement.
Ratchaburi said the agreement was the starting point for
developing the 2,640 megawatts (MW) plant, which is expected to
require about 170 billion baht in investment.
($1=32.4 baht)
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Tom Hogue)