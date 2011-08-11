BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl :

* Plans to spend A$55 million to buy additional stake in Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund , company president Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters

* Says plans to raise its stake in Transfield to 68.1 percent at the end of 2011 from 56.12 percent now

* Aims to book revenue of 520 million baht this year from its 56.12 percent stake in Transfield

* Plans to raise its electriciy generating capacity to 5,154 megawatts (MW) at the end of 2011 and 6,620 MW in 2018

* Expects third-quarter financial performance to be higher than a year earlier as it plans to book revenue from new power plants

* Earlier, the country's largest private power producer reported a 24 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to 1.89 billion baht ($63 million) ($1 = 29.85 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)