BANGKOK Aug 11 Thailand's Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Holding Pcl :
* Plans to spend A$55 million to buy additional stake in
Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund ,
company president Noppol Milinthanggoon told reporters
* Says plans to raise its stake in Transfield to 68.1
percent at the end of 2011 from 56.12 percent now
* Aims to book revenue of 520 million baht this year from
its 56.12 percent stake in Transfield
* Plans to raise its electriciy generating capacity to 5,154
megawatts (MW) at the end of 2011 and 6,620 MW in 2018
* Expects third-quarter financial performance to be higher
than a year earlier as it plans to book revenue from new power
plants
* Earlier, the country's largest private power producer
reported a 24 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit to
1.89 billion baht ($63 million)
($1 = 29.85 Baht)
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)