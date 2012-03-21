BANGKOK, March 21 Ratchaburi Electricity
Generating Holding Pcl, Thailand's largest private
power producer, will make a decision on the fuel type for a
power plant in Myanmar's Dawei project in two or three months, a
senior executive said on Wednesday.
"We are still going ahead with the Dawei project," Chief
Operating Officer Peerawat Pumthong told reporters. "Right now,
we are studying which type of investment and fuel would be used
for building a power plant there."
Myanmar's government abruptly halted construction of a 4,000
megawatt coal-fired power plant at its multi-billion dollar
Dawei Special Industrial Zone following an outcry over its
environmental impact. A smaller plant is going ahead.
Separately, Peerawat said the company was studying a plan to
build a power plant in Cambodia, expecting to decide on this no
later than the third quarter of 2012.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten
Kate)