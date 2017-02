BANGKOK Feb 14 Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding Pcl :

* Plans to spend 8 billion baht ($259.6 million) this year to develop its existing projects and expand in new projects, the company said in a statement.

* On Tuesday, the company reported a 7.4 percent fall in 2011 net earnings due to slowdown in demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter.

