BANGKOK Feb 14 Thailand's Ratchaburi
Electricity Generating Holding Pcl reported a 7.4
percent fall in 2011 net earnings on Tuesday due to slowdown in
demand resulting from floods in the fourth quarter. The company
said reported stable revenue from power sales contracts.
The country's largest private power producer posted a 2011
net profit of 4.84 billion baht ($157.07 million) versus 5.22
billion baht a year earlier.
The utility firm is expected to post an average net profit
of 5.6 billion baht for 2011, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
($1 = 30.81 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)