(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson
Reuters publication, on Aug. 13.)
By Atanas Dinov
TOKYO, Aug 13 (IFR) - Asian acquisitions are rarely financed
through the bond markets - let alone in yen.
Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding,
however, has done just that with an unusual Japanese bond,
allowing it to tap into long-term funding for an Australian
purchase.
Ratchaburi has raised 15 billion yen ($195 million) from a
15-year Euroyen bond, the proceeds of which will fund its A$373
million ($384.5 million) acquisition of a 56.2 percent stake in
Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund. The utility
intends to spend a further A$55 million to increase its stake in
TSI Fund to 68.1 percent at the end of the year before boosting
its holdings to 80 percent in the next 12 months.
Controlling TSI Fund gives the Thai power company access to
a portfolio of more than 1,125.6 megawatts of generation assets
in the country.
RH International (Singapore) Corp, Ratchaburi's wholly owned
subsidiary, was the issuer, with the parent acting as guarantor.
S&P has assigned a BBB rating to the bonds, while Ratchaburi is
BBB+ with a stable outlook.
According to people familiar with the situation, RBS
arranged the deal and placed the notes with a single investor.
Given the long tenor, market participants speculated this
investor to be a Japan-based life insurer.
Ratchaburi did not respond to specific queries on the deal,
while RBS declined to comment.
Market participants reckon Ratchaburi will have paid a
premium to the level achieved by better-rated National Bank of
Abu Dhabi, which raised 10 billion yen through a 15-year Samurai
in early July. NBAD is rated Aa3/A+/AA-/A+
(Moody's/S&P/Fitch/R&I) and its offering carried a 2.6 percent
coupon. Although the deal was publicly marketed, one life
insurer was said to have taken up the bulk of the transaction.
Based on that comparable, Ratchaburi's deal is expected to
have paid a coupon of around 3 percent, or around 145 basis
points over offer-side swaps.
The timing of the placement is merits special mention. It
priced on August 8 - a day before yen interest rate swap spreads
and US dollar/yen basis swaps tumbled, making it more expensive
for foreign borrowers to raise yen funds. It is not clear if
Ratchaburi swapped the proceeds of its Euroyen bond immediately,
like many borrowers tend to do so when the basis swap is more
favourable.
Based on that day's swap rates, Ratchaburi's total cost of
borrowing in Australian dollars works out to around 220bp-230bp
over BBSW.
BEST FUNDING OPTION
Although Ratchaburi has a strong credit profile with a
quasi-sovereign flavour - Thai state-owned Electricity
Generation Authority of Thailand owns 45 percent of Ratchaburi -
it would not have been able to raise such long-term acquisition
financing in either the Australian bond markets or the offshore
loan markets.
Issuance in Aussie bond markets is largely dominated by
top-tier credits rated Single A or above, such as supranational
borrowers, foreign and domestic financial institutions. Foreign
corporations below that rating are rare, while investors also
tend to shun paper longer than seven years.
Meanwhile, it is also almost impossible to fund an
acquisition with 15-year money from the offshore loan markets,
even if it were a rare Thai acquirer.
Thai corporations' overseas acquisitions in the past few
years have been few and far between, with energy and gas major
PTT the only one featuring regularly on the acquisitive trail.
The last acquisition financing from Thailand was a 390 million
euro ($554 million) non-recourse loan in September last year for
Thai Union Frozen Products' 680 million euro buyout of European
tuna canner MW Brands.
Interestingly enough, Ratchaburi's yen market foray comes at
a time when the hugely liquid domestic bond markets in Thailand
continue to churn out transactions. On August 5 - one working
day before Ratchaburi priced its Euroyen bond - Charoen Pokphand
Foods priced Thailand's first 30-year corporate bond at
attractive yields.
CP Foods raised 10 billion bhat through a three-tranche bond
with the 4 billion bhat 30-year portion, which features a
15-year put option, paying a 5.42 percent coupon. CP Foods has
an AA- domestic rating from Tris, while Ratchaburi is rated AA.
Ratchaburi had already tapped the domestic bond markets in
March this year with a 13.28 billion bhat deal with maturities
ranging from one to four years and paying coupons of between
3.01 percent and 3.94 percent.
($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen)
($1 = 0.703 Euros)