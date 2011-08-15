(The following story was in IFR Asia magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication, on Aug. 13.)

By Atanas Dinov

TOKYO, Aug 13 (IFR) - Asian acquisitions are rarely financed through the bond markets - let alone in yen.

Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, however, has done just that with an unusual Japanese bond, allowing it to tap into long-term funding for an Australian purchase.

Ratchaburi has raised 15 billion yen ($195 million) from a 15-year Euroyen bond, the proceeds of which will fund its A$373 million ($384.5 million) acquisition of a 56.2 percent stake in Australia's Transfield Services Infrastructure Fund. The utility intends to spend a further A$55 million to increase its stake in TSI Fund to 68.1 percent at the end of the year before boosting its holdings to 80 percent in the next 12 months.

Controlling TSI Fund gives the Thai power company access to a portfolio of more than 1,125.6 megawatts of generation assets in the country.

RH International (Singapore) Corp, Ratchaburi's wholly owned subsidiary, was the issuer, with the parent acting as guarantor. S&P has assigned a BBB rating to the bonds, while Ratchaburi is BBB+ with a stable outlook.

According to people familiar with the situation, RBS arranged the deal and placed the notes with a single investor. Given the long tenor, market participants speculated this investor to be a Japan-based life insurer.

Ratchaburi did not respond to specific queries on the deal, while RBS declined to comment.

Market participants reckon Ratchaburi will have paid a premium to the level achieved by better-rated National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which raised 10 billion yen through a 15-year Samurai in early July. NBAD is rated Aa3/A+/AA-/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch/R&I) and its offering carried a 2.6 percent coupon. Although the deal was publicly marketed, one life insurer was said to have taken up the bulk of the transaction.

Based on that comparable, Ratchaburi's deal is expected to have paid a coupon of around 3 percent, or around 145 basis points over offer-side swaps.

The timing of the placement is merits special mention. It priced on August 8 - a day before yen interest rate swap spreads and US dollar/yen basis swaps tumbled, making it more expensive for foreign borrowers to raise yen funds. It is not clear if Ratchaburi swapped the proceeds of its Euroyen bond immediately, like many borrowers tend to do so when the basis swap is more favourable.

Based on that day's swap rates, Ratchaburi's total cost of borrowing in Australian dollars works out to around 220bp-230bp over BBSW.

BEST FUNDING OPTION

Although Ratchaburi has a strong credit profile with a quasi-sovereign flavour - Thai state-owned Electricity Generation Authority of Thailand owns 45 percent of Ratchaburi - it would not have been able to raise such long-term acquisition financing in either the Australian bond markets or the offshore loan markets.

Issuance in Aussie bond markets is largely dominated by top-tier credits rated Single A or above, such as supranational borrowers, foreign and domestic financial institutions. Foreign corporations below that rating are rare, while investors also tend to shun paper longer than seven years.

Meanwhile, it is also almost impossible to fund an acquisition with 15-year money from the offshore loan markets, even if it were a rare Thai acquirer.

Thai corporations' overseas acquisitions in the past few years have been few and far between, with energy and gas major PTT the only one featuring regularly on the acquisitive trail. The last acquisition financing from Thailand was a 390 million euro ($554 million) non-recourse loan in September last year for Thai Union Frozen Products' 680 million euro buyout of European tuna canner MW Brands.

Interestingly enough, Ratchaburi's yen market foray comes at a time when the hugely liquid domestic bond markets in Thailand continue to churn out transactions. On August 5 - one working day before Ratchaburi priced its Euroyen bond - Charoen Pokphand Foods priced Thailand's first 30-year corporate bond at attractive yields.

CP Foods raised 10 billion bhat through a three-tranche bond with the 4 billion bhat 30-year portion, which features a 15-year put option, paying a 5.42 percent coupon. CP Foods has an AA- domestic rating from Tris, while Ratchaburi is rated AA.

Ratchaburi had already tapped the domestic bond markets in March this year with a 13.28 billion bhat deal with maturities ranging from one to four years and paying coupons of between 3.01 percent and 3.94 percent. ($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen) ($1 = 0.703 Euros)