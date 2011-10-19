OSLO Oct 19 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday as expected, as the oil-rich country weighs up price pressures at home and a weak global economy.

It was the fourth straight meeting at which Norges Bank held fire, though it has expressed concern about rising house prices and growing household and business indebtedness.

Norway's core gross domestic product, excluding energy, rose 1 percent in the second quarter, twice the rate of the first, but economists have expressed concern that the trade-driven economy may slow as demand abroad slackens.

Last week 12 of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters said they expected the bank to keep its main rate at 2.25 percent and leave it there at least through the end of 2011. Only one predicted a quarter-point cut on Wednesday. (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)