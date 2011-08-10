OSLO Aug 10 Norway's central bank kept its main interest rate at 2.25 percent on Wednesday, backtracking on well-laid plans for a quarter-point hike as economic turmoil in Europe and the United States leaves its mark on the oil-rich country.

The decision came six weeks after Norges Bank signalled two or three rate hikes by year's end, starting almost certainly at Wednesday's meeting, to nip inflation in the bud and check wage growth and house prices as Norway's non-oil economy accelerates.

All but one of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters last week had said the bank was likely to raise its key rate to 2.50 percent.

As stock markets and oil prices plunged in recent days, several said they changed their forecast or became less sure what Norges Bank would do.

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

(Editing by John Stonestreet)