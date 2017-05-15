PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 19
June 19 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 15 UK-based peer-to-peer lender RateSetter named Paul Manduca as its new non-executive chairman, replacing Alan Hughes.
Manduca will join the company's board on June 1, and is the chairman of insurer Prudential Plc. He has also served as the chief executive of Rothschild Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, June 18 President Donald Trump and Republican leaders in Congress will soon confront a complex challenge for tax reform: how to limit U.S. corporate tax avoidance schemes that take advantage of low tax rates in foreign countries.
