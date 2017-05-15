May 15 UK-based peer-to-peer lender RateSetter named Paul Manduca as its new non-executive chairman, replacing Alan Hughes.

Manduca will join the company's board on June 1, and is the chairman of insurer Prudential Plc. He has also served as the chief executive of Rothschild Asset Management and Deutsche Asset Management. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)