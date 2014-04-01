Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
LONDON, April 1 British upmarket wealth manager Rathbone Brothers has made two acquisitions, spending more than 57 million pounds ($95.03 million)and increasing assets under management by around 12.7 percent.
In a statement on Tuesday, Rathbones said it is acquiring a private client business from fund manager Jupiter for 43.1 million pounds and Tilney Investment Management from Deutsche Bank for 14.3 million pounds.
The Jupiter unit manages assets of 2.1 billion pounds while Tilney has around 700 million pounds under management.
Rathbones also said it has raised 24.4 million pounds in a share placing.
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.