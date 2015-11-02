Nov 2 Investment services company Rathbone Investment Management, part of Rathbone Brothers Plc, appointed Natalie Merrens as head of investment solutions for Rathbone Private Office.

Merrens joins from Kleinwort Benson, where she was head of the Investment Solutions Group, Rathbone said.

She has also worked at Lehman Brothers, Citibank and UBS Wealth Management in various positions. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)