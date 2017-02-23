UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
LONDON Feb 23 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said funds under management rose 17.1 percent in 2016 to 34.2 billion pounds ($42.55 billion), boosted by gains in the British stock market in the second half of the year.
However, the firm said in a statement on Thursday the underlying rate of net organic growth was 2.9 percent, down from 3 percent a year earlier, although fee income of 184.8 million pounds was up 14.5 percent year on year.
Underlying profit before tax, which excludes acquisition-related costs, head office relocation costs and charges in relation to client relationships and goodwill, was up 6.4 percent to 74.9 million pounds over the period, it said.
Rathbones said it would pay a final dividend of 36 pence for 2016 for a total of 57 pence for the year, up 3.6 percent. ($1 = 0.8037 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.