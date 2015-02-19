UPDATE 3-H&M invests in supply chain as fashion rivalry intensifies
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
Feb 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc reported a 3.4 percent increase in full-year pretax profit as it raked in more new money from clients, helped by its takeover of some assets of Deutsche Bank and Jupiter Fund Management.
Rathbone said it would pay a 33 pence final dividend for 2014, up 6.45 percent on last year. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* ARKET will also sell clothes from third-party brands (Adds detail on supply chain overhaul, expert comments, updates shares)
LONDON, March 30 Online retailer AO World raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) on Thursday to underpin its balance sheet as it navigates an uncertain outlook in Britain, its biggest market, and the impact of the lower pound on supplier prices.