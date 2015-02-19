Feb 19 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc reported a 3.4 percent increase in full-year pretax profit as it raked in more new money from clients, helped by its takeover of some assets of Deutsche Bank and Jupiter Fund Management.

Rathbone said it would pay a 33 pence final dividend for 2014, up 6.45 percent on last year. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)