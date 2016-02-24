LONDON Feb 24 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Says * total funds under management were 29.2 billion
pounds at 31 december 2015, up 7.4 percent from 27.2 billion
pounds at 31 december 2014.
* Says underlying operating income in investment management
of 209 million pounds for year ended 31 december 2015 (2014:
185.4 million pounds)
* board recommends a final dividend of 34p for 2015 (2014:
33p), making a total of 55p for year (2014: 52p), an increase of
5.8 percent on 2014
* Says remains beset by geopolitical uncertainties. Looks
to complete london office move in early 2017 and continue to
take advantage of growth opportunities in sector.
* profit before tax was 58.6 million pounds for year ended
31 december 2015, an increase of 28.2 percent, compared to 45.7
million pounds in 2014
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan)