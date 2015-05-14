LONDON May 14 British wealth manager Rathbone
Brothers posted a 6.3 percent rise in first-quarter
funds under management, boosted by net inflows and positive
market performance.
In the three months to end March, total funds under
management rose to 28.9 billion pounds after the firm took in
177 million pounds in new money and saw net organic growth of
221 million pounds, it said in a statement.
Net underlying operating income in Rathbone Investment
Management, meanwhile, was 54.7 million pounds compared with
46.3 million pounds in the year-earlier period.
"With a backdrop of reasonably favourable investment markets
our total funds under management reached 28.9 billion pounds at
the end of the first quarter, up 6.3 percent from 31 December
2014," said Chairman Mark Nicholls.
"We continue to make good progress on the strategic
initiatives we outlined last year, and remain positive in our
outlook as we continue to invest and consider future growth
opportunities in our sector."
(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)