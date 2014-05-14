Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
May 14 Rathbone Brothers Plc
* Rathbones' funds under management rise to £22.8 billion
* Total funds under management were £22.8 billion at end of Q1, up 3.6% from £22.0 billion at 31 December 2013 and 16.3% from £19.6 billion a year ago
* Outlook remains optimistic with impact of recent acquisitions expected to have a positive effect on earnings in 2015
* In Q1, FTSE 100 index decreased 0.8% and FTSE wma (formerly apcims) balanced index increased 0.6%.
* Underlying net operating income in rathbone investment management of £46.3 million (2013: £41.6 million) was up 11.3% year on year in first three months of 2014
* Assuming that all of funds under management of jupiter private clients and deutsche london transfer this would increase total funds under management by approximately 12.3% to £25.6 billion on a pro-forma basis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from Royal Dutch Shell and Eni .