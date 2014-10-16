LONDON Oct 16 Rathbone Brothers Plc

* Total funds under management (FUM) were 26.3 billion pounds(42 billion US dollar) at 30 September 2014; up 10.0 percent from 23.9 billion pounds at 30 June 2014

* Rise driven by organic growth, acquisition of units of Jupiter Asset Management

* Outlook remains positive

* Net operating income was 49.0 million stg for 3 months ended 30 sept, up 13.4 percent from 43.2 million stg in 2013

* Total net inflows in Rathbone Investment Management for three months ended 30 september 2014 were 2,406 million stg

* Underlying net operating income of 45.1 million stg in Rathbone Investment Management for quarter to 30 sept was up 11.9 percent y-o-y