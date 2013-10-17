LONDON Oct 17 Rathbone Brothers PLC : * Total funds under management 20.8 billion at 30 September 2013; up 15.6% from
18.0 billion at 31 December 2012 * Total fum increased £0.9 billion in the third quarter from £19.9 billion at
30 June 2013 * Net operating income £123.3 million for nine months ended 30 September 2013
was 12.7% higher than 2012. * Funds under management at Rathbone Brothers unit trust at 30 September was 1.6 billion STG, up 23.1% from 1.3 billion STG at 31 December 2012.
