LONDON Oct 17 Rathbone Brothers PLC : * Total funds under management 20.8 billion at 30 September 2013; up 15.6% from

18.0 billion at 31 December 2012 * Total fum increased £0.9 billion in the third quarter from £19.9 billion at

30 June 2013 * Net operating income £123.3 million for nine months ended 30 September 2013

was 12.7% higher than 2012. * Funds under management at Rathbone Brothers unit trust at 30 September was 1.6 billion STG, up 23.1% from 1.3 billion STG at 31 December 2012.