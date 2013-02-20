* Underlying pretax profit 45.1 mln stg vs 46.2 mln in 2011

* FD says firm more optimistic

* Total funds under management 18 bln stg

* Philip Howell to join as deputy CEO

By Laurence Fletcher

LONDON, Feb 20 Revived markets and increasing cash inflows from some investors have made British upmarket investment manager Rathbone Brothers more optimistic on the outlook as it posted full-year profit slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

"We've used the phrase 'cautious optimism' for a number of years. We decided this year to drop the word 'cautious'. There is an undercurrent that is seemingly more positive," Finance director Paul Stockton told Reuters.

The firm said on Wednesday that underlying profit for 2012 dipped to 45.1 million pounds ($69.7 million), slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts of around 44 million pounds, though down from 46.2 million pounds in 2011.

Stockton said that the firm, whose total assets grew 13 percent to 18 billion pounds last year, was more optimistic in part because of a rally in markets and anecdotal signs that some investors are willing to commit more cash.

He added that while some clients were cautious about the FTSE 100's strong rally over recent months - the blue chip index is up 14 percent since mid-November - others were deciding to commit more cash.

Net organic growth - which can consist of new money from either existing or new clients - in the firm's investment management unit was 3 percent for 2012 as a whole, below the 5.4 percent seen in 2011.

The firm, which has made a number of small acquisitions during the year, announced a placing in November to raise cash for more deals. Stockton said on Wednesday that rising costs in the industry could mean the pace of consolidation accelerates.

Rathbone Brothers shares, which have risen 16 percent since mid-December, were down 2.57 percent at 1403 pence at 0951 GMT.

Peel Hunt analyst Mark Williamson said in a note on Wednesday that he had cut his short-term recommendation to hold from buy after strong share price gains, but is positive longer-term.

"The long-term investment case remains compelling, underpinned by favourable demographics and the continuing shift to greater self provision for retirement, and it remains a stock that I certainly view as a buy and hold forever situation."

Rathbone Brothers added that Philip Howell, who has worked as chief executive of Williams de Broe, will join on March 4 as deputy chief executive.