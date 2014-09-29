Sept 29 UK wealth manager Rathbone Brothers Plc
said it appointed Andrew Clark, effective immediately,
in a newly created role giving him charge of growth in its super
high net worth client business.
Clark was named chief executive of Rathbone Trust Co in
addition to his role as head of Rathbone Private Office, which
handle clients with between 10 million and 100 million pounds.
Clark joins as part of Rathbone's acquisition of Jupiter
Asset Management Ltd's private client and charity investment
management business, a unit Clark was heading. The acquisition
closed on Friday.
Rathbone said on Monday Clark will join the board of
Rathbone Investment Management International in Jersey and
report to Philip Howell, Rathbones' chief executive.
Clark was previously managing director and head of
discretionary asset management for emerging markets, Europe and
Asia at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management.
