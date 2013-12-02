Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
LONDON Dec 2 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers said on Monday its chief executive Andy Pomfret is stepping down and will be replaced by his deputy, Philip Howell.
Howell, who joined Rathbones earlier this year after a stint as boss of rival investment manager Williams de Broe, will become chief executive in March.
Chief executive at Rathbones since 2004 and an employee since 1999, Pomfret said he now wanted to use his experience as a CEO and a non-executive director to develop a "plural career."
Serving the upmarket end of the British investment management market, Rathbones said its funds under management stood at 20.8 billion pounds ($34 billion) on September 30, up from 18 billion pounds at the start of the year.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.