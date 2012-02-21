* Underlying pre tax profit up 20 pct to 46.2 mln stg.
* Basic underlying EPS up 24 pct to 78.79 pence
* Final dividend 29 pence
LONDON, Feb 21 British wealth manager
Rathbone Brothers sounded a "cautiously optimistic" note
for the coming year as it announced robust profit growth during
2011 having steered through months of volatile markets and
regulatory uncertainty.
"There is not doubt that the uncertainties over Europe
persist but these are balanced by indications that the world
economy continues to grow and some developed economies are
showing small signs of improvement," Chief Executive Andy
Pomfret said in a statement.
Rathbones posted a 20 percent increase in underlying pretax
profit to 46.2 million pounds ($73.32 million) for the year to
Dec. 31, stripping out exceptional items such as office
relocation costs and gains from the disposal of financial
securities.
The board has recommended a 29 pence final dividend for
2011, bringing the total for the year to 46 pence, compared with
44 pence a year earlier.
Basic underlying earnings per share increased by 24 percent
to 78.79 pence, Rathbones said.
Rathbones shares closed on Monday at 1,290 pence.
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott)