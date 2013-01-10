* Investment management funds up 13 pct at 16.7 bln stg
* Net organic growth in investment management funds at 3 pct
* Total funds under management at 17.98 bln stg
LONDON, Jan 10 British upmarket investment
manager Rathbone Brothers sounded an optimistic note for
the coming year after posting a double digit percentage rise in
the assets it runs during 2012.
In a trading statement on Thursday, Rathbones said while it
was mindful of the political risks emanating from governments in
the UK and United States grappling with tough conditions, it
"looks forward to 2013 with more optimism".
Rathbones' total funds under management grew 13.4 percent in
2012 to 17.98 billion pounds, boosted by a combination of
strengthening stock markets, acquisitions and net inflows of new
money.
The firm is due to publish full results for 2012 on February
20.