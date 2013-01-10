* Investment management funds up 13 pct at 16.7 bln stg

* Net organic growth in investment management funds at 3 pct

* Total funds under management at 17.98 bln stg

LONDON, Jan 10 British upmarket investment manager Rathbone Brothers sounded an optimistic note for the coming year after posting a double digit percentage rise in the assets it runs during 2012.

In a trading statement on Thursday, Rathbones said while it was mindful of the political risks emanating from governments in the UK and United States grappling with tough conditions, it "looks forward to 2013 with more optimism".

Rathbones' total funds under management grew 13.4 percent in 2012 to 17.98 billion pounds, boosted by a combination of strengthening stock markets, acquisitions and net inflows of new money.

The firm is due to publish full results for 2012 on February 20.