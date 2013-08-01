LONDON Aug 1 Upmarket British investment manager Rathbone Brothers posted a further rise in funds under management in the first half of the year, boosted by buoyant markets and client inflows.

Net organic growth - which can consist of new money from either existing or new clients - in the firm's investment management unit was 327 million pounds, representing annualised growth of 3.9 percent, slightly above 2012's growth rate.

Total funds under management rose 10.6 percent to 19.9 billion pounds over the six months to end-June, while profit before tax was 17.2 percent higher at 23.2 million pounds.

"Rathbones' outlook remains positive," said CEO Andy Pomfret, adding that "Rathbones is well placed to take advantage of healthier investment markets and future growth opportunities".

Earlier this year Finance Director Paul Stockton told Reuters that there was "an undercurrent that is seemingly more positive".