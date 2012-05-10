(Adds details)
* Funds under mgmt up 6.1 pct in Q1 at 16.81 bln stg
* Reports 195 mln stg of inflows
* Net operating income rises 12 pct
LONDON, May 10 British wealth manager Rathbone
Brothers reported 6.1 percent growth in its funds under
management for the first three months of the year, beating a
small rise in financial markets as its affluent clients invested
more money in its products.
Rathbones said on Thursday funds under management rose to
16.81 billion pounds ($27 billion) at end-March. This
represented growth of more than double the 3.2 percent rise in
the FTSE APCIMS Balanced Index, a closely watched performance
measure for wealth managers.
Several managers have benefited from a recovery in demand
for riskier investments this year as clients defy the fragile
economic picture to hunt for higher-yielding assets.
The firm also said its Investment Management division pulled
in 165 million pounds during the quarter, while its Unit Trusts
managed to gain 30 million pounds of new client cash.
This growth helped net operating income rise 12 percent over
the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6212 British pounds)
