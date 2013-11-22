BRIEF-R C M Technologies amends loan and security agreement - SEC Filing
* R c m technologies inc -entered into a seventh amendment to amended and restated loan and security agreement
Nov 22 Rathdowney Resources Ltd : * Announces CEO transition plan * John Barry will step down as president and chief executive officer * Says David Copeland, chairman of the board, will assume the role of interim president and CEO
* Palogic Value Management L.P. Reports a 9.9 percent passive stake in Qumu Corp as of march 9, 2017 -sec filing
* Bunker Labs and Comcast NBCuniversal extend partnership to help grow military-led startups