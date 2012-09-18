UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DOHA, Sept 18 Qatar will establish an assessment and rating company for domestic non-government debt issuers and institutions, the Gulf state's central bank governor said on Tuesday.
The entity will be a joint venture between Qatar's central bank and Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the country's sovereign wealth fund, Sheikh Abdullah bin Saud al-Thani said at a conference in Doha.
"This is part of our effort to create an institution that will supervise the valuation of domestic issuers and bonds. It will be for local non-government institutions," he said, adding that the company would be launched in 2013.
The country will also form a committee to encourage the development of its capital markets, he said. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, Editing by Andrew Torchia)
