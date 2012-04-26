FRANKFURT, April 26 European financial companies have agreed to back the creation of a European Rating Agency to compete with Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, a strategy consultants involved in setting up the new agency said on Thursday.

"Following intensive talks conducted across Europe, a number of financial companies have now agreed to support the establishment of a global rating agency of European origin," said Markus Krall, a partner at Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

"We will soon wrap up the fundraising and complete operational realization of the new independent agency. We are currently in the process laying the institutional and corporate groundwork," he added, declining to name the companies that will provide the financial backing.

A number of organisations are evaluating how to launch a new European rating agency after European policymakers criticised Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch during the euro zone debt crisis, saying they have been too quick to cut the credit ratings of indebted European Union states despite bailouts and austerity drives.

In a recent move, S&P downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status.

Markus Krall will relinquish his role as senior partner at Roland Berger to become the founding chief executive of the new agency, Roland Berger said in a press release.

Efforts to launch a European rating agency are also being made by the Bertelsmann Foundation which is seeking to overhaul the way rating agencies rate sovereign debt.

The Bertelsmann Foundation has said it will lead a group of international experts to develop a model for a non-profit rating institution.

The foundation, based in Guetersloh, Germany is a politically nonpartisan think tank dedicated to making an "enduring contribution to society" including a "just and efficient economic system."

Funded from its income from shares in publishing giant Bertelsmann AG, the foundation has offices in Brussels and Washington. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)