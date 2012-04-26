FRANKFURT, April 26 European financial companies
have agreed to back the creation of a European Rating Agency to
compete with Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch, a strategy
consultants involved in setting up the new agency said on
Thursday.
"Following intensive talks conducted across Europe, a number
of financial companies have now agreed to support the
establishment of a global rating agency of European origin,"
said Markus Krall, a partner at Roland Berger Strategy
Consultants.
"We will soon wrap up the fundraising and complete
operational realization of the new independent agency. We are
currently in the process laying the institutional and corporate
groundwork," he added, declining to name the companies that will
provide the financial backing.
A number of organisations are evaluating how to launch a new
European rating agency after European policymakers criticised
Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch
during the euro zone debt crisis, saying they have been too
quick to cut the credit ratings of indebted European Union
states despite bailouts and austerity drives.
In a recent move, S&P downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro zone countries, stripping France and Austria of their
coveted triple-A status.
Markus Krall will relinquish his role as senior partner at
Roland Berger to become the founding chief executive of the new
agency, Roland Berger said in a press release.
Efforts to launch a European rating agency are also being
made by the Bertelsmann Foundation which is seeking to overhaul
the way rating agencies rate sovereign debt.
The Bertelsmann Foundation has said it will lead a group of
international experts to develop a model for a non-profit rating
institution.
The foundation, based in Guetersloh, Germany is a
politically nonpartisan think tank dedicated to making an
"enduring contribution to society" including a "just and
efficient economic system."
Funded from its income from shares in publishing giant
Bertelsmann AG, the foundation has offices in Brussels and
Washington.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)