By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, July 10 The liquidators of two
offshore Bear Stearns hedge funds have filed a $1.12 billion
lawsuit accusing the major U.S. credit rating agencies of
fraudulently issuing inflated ratings for securities that the
funds owned.
The lawsuit against McGraw Hill Financial Inc's
Standard & Poor's, Moody's Corp's Moody's Investors
Service and Fimalac SA's Fitch Ratings was filed on
Tuesday in a New York state court.
The case was brought by liquidators of Bear Stearns
High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies (Overseas) Ltd and Bear
Stearns High-Grade Structured Credit Strategies Enhanced
Leverage (Overseas) Ltd.
The two funds claimed to have suffered losses through their
ties to the Bear Stearns High Grade Structured Credit Strategies
Ltd and Bear Stearns High Grade Structured Credit Strategies
Enhanced Leverage Ltd, which both went bankrupt in July 2007.
Those funds had been managed by former Bear Stearns managers
Ralph Cioffi and Matthew Tannin, who were acquitted in 2009 of
federal criminal charges they misled investors. Last year, the
men agreed to pay about $1 million to settle a related U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission civil case.
Tuesday's case was filed one day after a federal judge in
California made a tentative ruling allowing the U.S. Justice
Department to pursue its $5 billion civil lawsuit against S&P
alleging the company defrauded investors by inflating ratings.
They accused the rating agencies of misrepresenting their
independence, the quality of their models and the timeliness of
their ratings for collateralized debt obligations and
residential mortgage-backed securities.
The result was that the ratings were tainted for the
purportedly "high-grade" securities they bought, resulting in
the $1.12 billion of losses. The liquidators are also seeking
punitive damages.
S&P spokesman Ed Sweeney said in an email that the
allegations are "without merit and we will defend ourselves
vigorously." Moody's and Fitch did not immediately return calls
for a comment.
"The government case has opened up the ability of big
institutional investors to bring these common-law fraud cases,"
said Joel Laitman, a partner in Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll,
who is not involved in the lawsuit.
In Monday's ruling in the federal government's case, U.S.
District Judge David Carter in Santa, Ana, California, said the
government had sufficiently alleged that S&P intended to deceive
investors with ratings that were objectively and subjectively
false. Carter plans to issue a final ruling by July 15.
The case is Varga et al v. McGraw Hill Financial Inc et al,
New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 652410/2013.