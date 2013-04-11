DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
April 11 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday affirmed its 'B-' unsolicited long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Argentina.
S&P said the rating "reflects Argentina's limited access to funding, the lack of predictability in economic policies in the context of high inflation and growing rigidities in government spending."
SINGAPORE, March 7 Asian shares rose on Tuesday, diverging from New York markets that slipped on concern about President Donald Trump's ability to focus on economic policies.
BEIJING, March 7 Chinese Finance Minister Xiao Jie on Tuesday downplayed the lack of defence spending numbers in this year's budget as there had been in previous years, saying there was no problem with transparency in state spending plans.