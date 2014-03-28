Activist CIAM pens fresh letter to Euro Disney board
LONDON, March 14 Activist investor CIAM has written to the board of Euro Disney objecting to plans by Walt Disney Co to take over the company, a letter seen with Reuters showed.
March 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Friday affirmed its AA plus/A-1 plus long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Austria, saying the outlook was stable.
The affirmation reflects Austria's stable governance and predictable economic policies supporting growth, the agency said.
"The stable outlook factors in our expectations that Austria's economy will benefit from the improving international economic environment, the new government will adhere to a strict consolidation path, and Austrian banks will focus on their moderate capital levels," S&P said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Application has been made for listing of, and permission to deal in, HK$50 million 0.1 per cent bonds due 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Canadian pension fund investor Borealis Infrastructure and the infrastructure investing arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) said on Tuesday they had agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in Britain's Thames Water.