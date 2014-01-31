BRIEF-National Australia Bank says offer of subordinated notes 2 completed
* Announces that offer of NAB subordinated notes 2 has been successfully completed
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed the BBB-/A-3 long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Azerbaijan, with a stable outlook.
The agency cited Azerbaijan's solid but deteriorating general government net asset and strengthening external creditor positions, which provide buffers in the event of financial distress.
"On the one hand, we forecast continued strength in Azerbaijan's external balances," S&P said. "On the other hand, we see a modest deterioration in its fiscal balance sheet, little economic diversification, and an unreformed institutional framework." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.