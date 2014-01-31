Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed the BBB-/A-3 long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Azerbaijan, with a stable outlook.

The agency cited Azerbaijan's solid but deteriorating general government net asset and strengthening external creditor positions, which provide buffers in the event of financial distress.

"On the one hand, we forecast continued strength in Azerbaijan's external balances," S&P said. "On the other hand, we see a modest deterioration in its fiscal balance sheet, little economic diversification, and an unreformed institutional framework." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Miral Fahmy)