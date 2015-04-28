LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - A change in S&P's bank ratings methodology will have limited impact on the sector, the agency said on Tuesday after it published new criteria for incorporating additional loss-absorbing capacity (ALAC).

The rating agency placed 57 issuers under "criteria observation", with the majority of those being European banks in the UK and Germany, including Barclays Bank, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

"We expect these criteria to result in limited rating changes upon becoming effective," S&P said.

Only four jurisdictions, all of them in Europe, have resolution regimes in place that may meet S&P's criteria for ALAC.

"In our preliminary estimate, we expect that just less than half of the eligible institutions have sufficient ALAC (based on our current projections) for one or two notches of ALAC uplift," S&P said.

It expects the ALAC criteria will apply to more jurisdictions as resolution policy frameworks are being defined and implemented, including the role of bail-in instruments that would generally constitute a bank's ALAC.

The agency published a draft criteria at the end of 2014 as it sought to reflect in its ratings the amount of loss-absorbing debt that banks hold.

The agency reviewed its methodology to allow an uplift to an issuer's credit rating above its standalone credit profile, depending on the size of capital buffer held against potential shortfalls.

These buffers, made up of hybrid capital and separate from the existing capital requirements ratio, would be written off or converted into ordinary shares when a bank nears a trigger of non-viability and needs to be restructured.

Reducing the risk of the lender defaulting on its senior obligations, this additional capital cushion should allow an upgrade of up to two notches, S&P said. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Anil Mayre, Luzette Strauss)