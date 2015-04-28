LONDON, April 28 (IFR) - A change in S&P's bank ratings
methodology will have limited impact on the sector, the agency
said on Tuesday after it published new criteria for
incorporating additional loss-absorbing capacity (ALAC).
The rating agency placed 57 issuers under "criteria
observation", with the majority of those being European banks in
the UK and Germany, including Barclays Bank, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered.
"We expect these criteria to result in limited rating
changes upon becoming effective," S&P said.
Only four jurisdictions, all of them in Europe, have
resolution regimes in place that may meet S&P's criteria for
ALAC.
"In our preliminary estimate, we expect that just less than
half of the eligible institutions have sufficient ALAC (based on
our current projections) for one or two notches of ALAC uplift,"
S&P said.
It expects the ALAC criteria will apply to more
jurisdictions as resolution policy frameworks are being defined
and implemented, including the role of bail-in instruments that
would generally constitute a bank's ALAC.
The agency published a draft criteria at the end of 2014 as
it sought to reflect in its ratings the amount of loss-absorbing
debt that banks hold.
The agency reviewed its methodology to allow an uplift to an
issuer's credit rating above its standalone credit profile,
depending on the size of capital buffer held against potential
shortfalls.
These buffers, made up of hybrid capital and separate from
the existing capital requirements ratio, would be written off or
converted into ordinary shares when a bank nears a trigger of
non-viability and needs to be restructured.
Reducing the risk of the lender defaulting on its senior
obligations, this additional capital cushion should allow an
upgrade of up to two notches, S&P said.
