March 7 Moody's changed its outlook on Belgium's
Aa3-rated government bond to stable from negative, citing
stabilization of the country's banking sector leading to
receding risks on the government's balance sheet.
"The (banking) sector has been strengthened by a decline in
legacy issues and in volatility related to the restructuring
operations undertaken during the crisis and the authorities'
decisive support efforts," the rating agency said in a
statement. ()
Moody's also said it expects the government's fiscal
position to continue to improve.
The rating agency affirmed Belgium's Aa3/P-1 ratings.