March 7 Moody's changed its outlook on Belgium's Aa3-rated government bond to stable from negative, citing stabilization of the country's banking sector leading to receding risks on the government's balance sheet.

"The (banking) sector has been strengthened by a decline in legacy issues and in volatility related to the restructuring operations undertaken during the crisis and the authorities' decisive support efforts," the rating agency said in a statement. ()

Moody's also said it expects the government's fiscal position to continue to improve.

The rating agency affirmed Belgium's Aa3/P-1 ratings.