LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - European high-yield and crossover corporates are upping the ante to deleverage and propel their credit ratings into investment-grade territory, as spread differentials between Double B and Triple B issuers widen.

In the last two months, the euro zone sovereign crisis has closed off funding to all but the most highly-rated speculative-grade companies, and even they are having to pay a significant premium to borrow.

According to Barclays Capital, the spread differential between Double B and Triple B issuers has increased to approximately 350bp from around 125bp in March, when spreads touched their tightest levels in two years.

"This increased cost of capital provides a significant incentive for companies to strive for an upgrade, simply to make issuing cheaper," Barclays Capital strategist Sherif Hamid said, adding that the differential was the highest since May 2009.

Companies such as Germany's Continental and compatriot HeidelbergCement -- which fell from grace in the aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers -- may now accelerate a long-held commitment to shed their "junk" ratings, he added.

Issuers such as Surrey-based paper and packaging group Mondi and French drinks company Pernod Ricard have already made great strides, and have been rewarded with a label that gives them an all-access pass to a broader investor base and greater flexibility.

"There are significant strategic advantages to being investment-grade, especially in the current economic environment," Mondi group treasurer James Paterson told IFR, adding that his company -- which was upgraded to BBB- by S&P earlier this week -- had followed a strict deleveraging regime since the sector took a brutal battering in 2008.

Mondi already had a Baa3 rating from Moody's, but the latest upgrade provides it with final push to get across the investment-grade line.

"Although I don't think there is a stigma attached to being a high-yield company per se, having a higher rating certainly shields you from the discount you might have to face if you were high-yield - especially when the times are tough," Paterson added.

NEW ISSUE BLOW-OUT

Other corporate treasurers are taking note of the perks, and gradually becoming aware of the potential blow-out in the cost of borrowing they might face because of lack of a third "B".

"In terms of hitting the bond market, you only have to look at what is happening to z-spreads and new issue premiums to realize just how much a company can cut costs by issuing in the investment-grade space," Rick Martin, group director of treasury and investor relations at high-yield company Virgin Media, said.

Virgin Media's GBP650m 10-year bond launched in February was rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, while the company was rated Ba1/BB/BB+.

Martin said that Virgin Media would have issued the bond even if it had been rated speculative-grade, but added that it would have been a lot more costly and risky.

"If you compare the NIPs of investment grade and high-yield bonds at the moment, it is much larger than even a few weeks ago because of the economic environment. If the economy was healthier, the difference might be half," Martin said.

Recent new issue premiums paid by Triple B rated companies, like Casino Guichard-Perrachon and Saint-Gobain, have been around 30bp to 45bp.

In contrast, French crossover credit Peugeot, rated Baa3/BB+, priced a EUR500m 4.5-year bond at mid-swaps plus 512bp last week, representing a staggering new issue premium of just shy of 100bp to the issuer's secondary curve.

S&P's head of corporate research Paul Watters agrees that in any storm, high-grade names are going to be perceived as stronger credits when fundraising.

"If I were a corporate treasurer of a single-B company today, I would certainly be trying my best to move closer towards investment grade," he said.

DELEVERAGING TREND

One syndicate banker, who declined to be named, described Monday's S&P upgrade of Pernod Ricard to BBB- as a "stepping stone to the primary market," which will allow it to compete with companies like Diageo.

"Investment-grade is a term that is far more loaded now that times are tough, it means stability, return, safety and flexibility," he said.

He added that other high-quality high-yield names that would be able to reap the benefits of an upgrade disproportionately, include Continental, Alcatel and Cable and Wireless.

Virgin Media's Rick Martin said that even though the measures a company can take to be upgraded are limited, there is definitely a trend towards deleveraging, which in turn could help a company meet the conditions required.

"I'm not saying that higher-leveraged business models can't work -- many have worked quite well -- but I think in terms of ensuring operational and financing flexibility, a business model that provides access to the investment-grade space offers significant advantages."

At the same time, however, Deutsche Bank's head of European high-yield capital markets, Henrik Johnsson, is keen to point out that there are exceptions to this rule.

"HeidelbergCement, for example, does have the explicit aim of reaching investment-grade, but at the same time they have proven that they can access the market, even as high-yield."

The cement maker's group treasurer, Henner Boettcher, echoes that view: "Even though we are sub-investment grade, we are able to issue pretty much whenever we like," he said.

HeidelbergCement, rated Ba2/BB, just last week sold a EUR300m seven-year senior unsecured bond, following in the footsteps of Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), which drew strong demand for a EUR880m-equivalent two-tranche bond.

Nonetheless, European fund flow data paints a gloomy picture of the popularity of high-yield bonds amongst investors.

Both European high-yield and investment-grade retail funds have lost close to 5% of assets year-to-date, according to data from EPFR Global. Year-to-date, high-yield outflows now amount to USD5.8bn. (Reporting By Josie Cox, Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)