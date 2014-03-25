BRASILIA, March 24 Standard & Poor's cut the
ratings of Brazilian state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA and Brazils largest utility Eletrobras
to BBB- from BBB on Monday in line with its earlier decision to
downgrade the country's sovereign debt.
The agency cut Brazil's long-term debt rating one notch to
BBB-, its lowest investment-grade, due to mixed policy signals
from President Dilma Rousseffs government that had undermined
its fiscal credibility and a slow growth outlook for the next
two years.
S&P also cut the credit rating of mining company Samarco,
which is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton, to
BBB- from BBB. The outlook for all three Brazilian companies is
stable, the agency said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Michael Perry)