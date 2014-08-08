Aug 8 Fitch Ratings cut Croatia's long-term
foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BB' from 'BB
Plus', citing increasing risks regarding the country's ability
to stabilise its high public debt/GDP ratio over the medium
term.
"Substantive revisions to the 2014 budget in April appeared
to set Croatia on a deficit reduction path sufficient to cut the
general government deficit (GGD) from 4.9 percent of GDP in 2013
to 3.8 percent in 2014," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1r7BHfl)
Fitch also cut its ratings on local currency IDR to 'BB
Plus' from 'BBB Minus'.
The agency said the outlook on the long-term foreign
currency IDR and local currency IDR is stable.
(Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore)