NEW YORK Oct 27 Standard & Poor's cut Cyprus' long-term credit rating by a notch to BBB on Thursday, citing the Cypriot banking system's exposure to sovereign Greek debt.

European Union leaders earlier Thursday struck a deal in which banks would take a 50 percent loss on their holdings of Greek government debt as part of a broad Greek restructuring.

That was above an earlier agreement that involved a 21 percent haircut.

"We believe that a Greek default scenario with private sector involvement, or 'haircuts,' higher than previously agreed by commercial creditors would necessitate the recapitalization of some domestic banking institutions" in Cyprus, S&P said.

S&P said the Cyprus' long-term credit rating remained on credit watch negative. It also cut the country's short-term rating to A-3 from A-2 but removed it from negative watch.

(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson)