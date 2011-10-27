NEW YORK Oct 27 Standard & Poor's cut Cyprus'
long-term credit rating by a notch to BBB on Thursday, citing
the Cypriot banking system's exposure to sovereign Greek debt.
European Union leaders earlier Thursday struck a deal in
which banks would take a 50 percent loss on their holdings of
Greek government debt as part of a broad Greek restructuring.
That was above an earlier agreement that involved a 21
percent haircut.
"We believe that a Greek default scenario with private
sector involvement, or 'haircuts,' higher than previously
agreed by commercial creditors would necessitate the
recapitalization of some domestic banking institutions" in
Cyprus, S&P said.
S&P said the Cyprus' long-term credit rating remained on
credit watch negative. It also cut the country's short-term
rating to A-3 from A-2 but removed it from negative watch.
(Reporting by Steven C. Johnson)