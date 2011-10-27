(Adds details)
NEW YORK Oct 27 Standard & Poor's cut Cyprus'
long-term credit rating by a notch to BBB on Thursday, citing
the Cypriot banking system's exposure to sovereign Greek debt.
European Union leaders earlier struck a deal in which banks
would take a 50 percent loss on their holdings of Greek
government debt as part of a broad Greek restructuring. For
details, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM] A prior deal had private creditors
taking a 21 percent loss.
"We believe that a Greek default scenario with
private-sector involvement, or haircuts, higher than previously
agreed by commercial creditors would necessitate the
recapitalization of some domestic banking institutions" in
Cyprus, S&P said.
The ratings agency estimates Cypriot banks' exposure to
total Greek debt to be around 165 percent of national output,
and the cost of injecting new capital into them could hit 10
percent of gross domestic product.
As a result, a Greek default "could reverberate through
Cyrpus' economy," it said, putting pressure on government
finances and raise the cost of borrowing in the private sector,
reducing investment and overall demand.
Resulting weaker growth would "worsen the Cypriot
government's debt dynamics and reduce the willingness of its
political leaders to press forward with fiscal and labor market
reforms," S&P said.
The Cypriot Finance Ministry, in a prepared statement, said
"the government acknowledges the challenges" Europe's debt
crisis presents and "plans to take decisive and swift action
for fiscal consolidation and administering challenges in its
banking sector in cooperation with the Cypriot Central Bank."
Cyprus has had its credit rating cut by all three major
ratings agencies in the past few months, and rising borrowing
costs have effectively shut it out of international capital
markets. Authorities say a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia
will help refinance maturing debt next year.
In addition to its links with Greece, the Mediterranean
island country's problems were amplified by a huge munitions
blast in July that destroyed the island's largest power
station.
S&P said Cyprus' long-term credit rating remained on review
for a possible downgrade. It also cut the country's short-term
rating to A-3 from A-2, but removed it from negative credit
watch.