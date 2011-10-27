(Adds details)

NEW YORK Oct 27 Standard & Poor's cut Cyprus' long-term credit rating by a notch to BBB on Thursday, citing the Cypriot banking system's exposure to sovereign Greek debt.

European Union leaders earlier struck a deal in which banks would take a 50 percent loss on their holdings of Greek government debt as part of a broad Greek restructuring. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LR3HM] A prior deal had private creditors taking a 21 percent loss.

"We believe that a Greek default scenario with private-sector involvement, or haircuts, higher than previously agreed by commercial creditors would necessitate the recapitalization of some domestic banking institutions" in Cyprus, S&P said.

The ratings agency estimates Cypriot banks' exposure to total Greek debt to be around 165 percent of national output, and the cost of injecting new capital into them could hit 10 percent of gross domestic product.

As a result, a Greek default "could reverberate through Cyrpus' economy," it said, putting pressure on government finances and raise the cost of borrowing in the private sector, reducing investment and overall demand.

Resulting weaker growth would "worsen the Cypriot government's debt dynamics and reduce the willingness of its political leaders to press forward with fiscal and labor market reforms," S&P said.

The Cypriot Finance Ministry, in a prepared statement, said "the government acknowledges the challenges" Europe's debt crisis presents and "plans to take decisive and swift action for fiscal consolidation and administering challenges in its banking sector in cooperation with the Cypriot Central Bank."

Cyprus has had its credit rating cut by all three major ratings agencies in the past few months, and rising borrowing costs have effectively shut it out of international capital markets. Authorities say a 2.5 billion euro loan from Russia will help refinance maturing debt next year.

In addition to its links with Greece, the Mediterranean island country's problems were amplified by a huge munitions blast in July that destroyed the island's largest power station.

S&P said Cyprus' long-term credit rating remained on review for a possible downgrade. It also cut the country's short-term rating to A-3 from A-2, but removed it from negative credit watch.