Date Country Agency Rating Outlook
08-Jan Germany Fitch AAA Stable
08-Jan Germany S&P AAA Stable
08-Jan Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable
08-Jan Malta S&P BBB+ Pos
08-Jan Malta Moody's A3 Stable
08-Jan Uganda S&P B Stable
08-Jan United Kingdom DBRS AAA Stable
15-Jan Belgium S&P AA Stable
15-Jan Croatia S&P BB Neg
15-Jan Denmark DBRS AAA Stable
15-Jan Iceland Fitch BBB+ Stable
15-Jan Iceland S&P BBB Stable
15-Jan Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable
15-Jan Poland Fitch A- Stable
15-Jan Poland Moody's A2 Stable
15-Jan Poland S&P A- Pos
15-Jan Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable
15-Jan Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable
15-Jan Serbia S&P BB- Neg
22-Jan Armenia Fitch B+ Stable
22-Jan Belgium Fitch AA Neg
22-Jan Czech Republic S&P AA- Stable
22-Jan France Moody's Aa2 Stable
22-Jan Greece S&P CCC+ Stable
22-Jan Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos
22-Jan Romania Fitch BBB- Stable
22-Jan Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable
29-Jan Azerbaijan S&P BBB- Neg
29-Jan Cape Verde Fitch B Stable
29-Jan Croatia Fitch BB Neg
29-Jan Gabon S&P B+ Neg
29-Jan Germany DBRS AAA Stable
29-Jan Slovakia S&P A+ Stable
29-Jan Spain Fitch BBB+ Stable
29-Jan United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable
29-Jan Zambia Moody's B2 Stable
05-Feb Abu Dhabi S&P AA Stable
05-Feb Albania S&P B Pos
05-Feb Austria Fitch AA+ Stable
05-Feb Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable
05-Feb Finland Moody's Aaa Neg
05-Feb Ireland Fitch A- Pos
05-Feb Israel S&P A+ Stable
05-Feb Mozambique S&P B- Neg
05-Feb Ras Al Khaimah S&P A Stable
12-Feb Andorra S&P BBB- Neg
12-Feb Angola S&P B+ Neg
12-Feb Denmark Fitch AAA Stable
12-Feb EFSF DBRS AAA Stable
12-Feb ESM DBRS AAA Stable
12-Feb Guernsey S&P AA+ Stable
12-Feb Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable
12-Feb Jersey S&P AA+ Stable
12-Feb Kenya Moody's B1 Stable
12-Feb Kuwait S&P AA Stable
12-Feb Latvia Moody's A3 Stable
12-Feb Liechtenstein S&P AAA Stable
12-Feb Slovakia Fitch A+ Stable
19-Feb Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable
19-Feb European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg
Facility
19-Feb Macedonia Fitch BB+ Neg
19-Feb Malta Fitch A Stable
19-Feb Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos
26-Feb Austria Moody's Aaa Neg
26-Feb Azerbaijan Fitch BBB- Stable
26-Feb Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable
26-Feb Germany Moody's Aaa Stable
26-Feb Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable
26-Feb Iraq S&P B- Stable
26-Feb Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable
26-Feb Netherlands DBRS AAA Stable
26-Feb Oman Moody's A1 Neg
26-Feb Turkey Fitch BB- Stable
04-Mar Belgium DBRS AA Stable
(high)
04-Mar Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable
04-Mar Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos
04-Mar Lebanon S&P B- Neg
04-Mar Namibia Fitch B Stable
04-Mar Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable
04-Mar Portugal Fitch BB+ Pos
04-Mar Qatar S&P AA Stable
04-Mar Sweden S&P AAA Stable
04-Mar Tunisia Fitch BB- Stable
11-Mar Andorra Fitch BBB Stable
11-Mar Bosnia and Herzegovina S&P B Stable
11-Mar Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg
11-Mar Finland Fitch AAA Neg
11-Mar Finland DBRS AAA Neg
11-Mar Greece Fitch CCC Stable
11-Mar Ireland DBRS A Pos
11-Mar Kazakhstan S&P BBB Neg
11-Mar Rwanda S&P B+ Stable
11-Mar Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable
18-Mar Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg
18-Mar Austria S&P AA+ Stable
18-Mar Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable
18-Mar Cyprus S&P BB- Pos
18-Mar Denmark S&P AAA Stable
18-Mar Estonia Moody's A1 Stable
18-Mar Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable
18-Mar Finland S&P AA+ Neg
18-Mar Hungary S&P BB+ Stable
18-Mar Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable
18-Mar Italy DBRS A Stable
(low)
18-Mar Lithuania S&P A- Stable
18-Mar Luxembourg S&P AAA Stable
18-Mar Nigeria S&P B+ Stable
18-Mar Portugal S&P BB+ Stable
18-Mar Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable
18-Mar Russia S&P BB+ Neg
18-Mar Serbia Moody's B1 Stable
18-Mar Sweden Fitch AAA Stable
18-Mar Zambia S&P B Stable
25-Mar Angola Fitch B+ Stable
25-Mar Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable
25-Mar Kyrgyz Republic S&P B Stable
25-Mar Lithuania Fitch A- Stable
25-Mar Slovenia Fitch A+ Stable
25-Mar Uganda Moody's B1 Neg
01-Apr Albania Moody's B1 Stable
01-Apr Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable
01-Apr Georgia Fitch BB- Stable
01-Apr Germany Fitch AAA Stable
01-Apr Macedonia S&P BB- Stable
01-Apr Malta DBRS A Stable
01-Apr Spain S&P BBB+ Stable
08-Apr Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg
08-Apr Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable
08-Apr Belarus S&P B- Stable
08-Apr Cape Verde S&P B Stable
08-Apr Ethiopia Fitch B Stable
08-Apr Morocco S&P BBB- Stable
08-Apr Romania S&P BBB- Stable
08-Apr Saudi Arabia S&P A+ Neg
08-Apr Spain DBRS A Pos
(low)
08-Apr Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable
08-Apr Switzerland Fitch AAA Stable
08-Apr Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg
15-Apr Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg
15-Apr Cameroon S&P B Stable
15-Apr Czech Republic Fitch A+ Stable
15-Apr Kenya S&P B+ Neg
15-Apr Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable
15-Apr Moldova Moody's B3 Neg
15-Apr Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable
15-Apr Norway Fitch AAA Stable
15-Apr Russia Fitch BBB- Neg
15-Apr Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable
22-Apr Botswana Moody's A2 Stable
22-Apr Cyprus Fitch B+ Pos
22-Apr Egypt Moody's B3 Stable
22-Apr Ethiopia S&P B Stable
22-Apr France S&P AA Neg
22-Apr Ghana S&P B- Stable
22-Apr Italy Fitch BBB+ Stable
22-Apr Jordan S&P BB- Stable
22-Apr Morocco Fitch BBB- Stable
22-Apr Norway S&P AAA Stable
22-Apr Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos
29-Apr Botswana S&P A- Stable
29-Apr France DBRS AAA Neg
29-Apr Kazakhstan Fitch BBB+ Stable
29-Apr Mozambique Fitch B Stable
29-Apr Portugal DBRS BBB Stable
(low)
29-Apr United Kingdom S&P AAA Neg
06-May Gabon Fitch B+ Stable
06-May Latvia Fitch A- Stable
06-May Malta Moody's A3 Stable
06-May Netherlands Fitch AAA Stable
06-May Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable
06-May Turkey S&P BB+ Neg
13-May Austria DBRS AAA Stable
13-May Egypt S&P B- Stable
13-May Georgia S&P BB- Stable
13-May Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos
13-May Italy S&P BBB- Stable
13-May Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable
13-May Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg
13-May Montenegro S&P B+ Stable
13-May Norway DBRS AAA Stable
13-May Poland Moody's A2 Stable
13-May Ukraine Fitch CCC -
20-May Estonia Fitch B Stable
20-May France Moody's Aa2 Stable
20-May Hungary Fitch BB+ Pos
20-May Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable
20-May Netherlands S&P AAA Stable
20-May Oman S&P BBB+ Neg
20-May Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable
20-May Switzerland S&P AAA Stable
27-May Burkina Faso S&P B- Stable
27-May Cameroon Fitch B Stable
27-May Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable
27-May Latvia S&P A- Stable
27-May Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable
27-May United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable
27-May Zambia Moody's B2 Stable
03-Jun Bulgaria Fitch BBB- Stable
03-Jun Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable
03-Jun Bulgaria S&P BB+ Stable
03-Jun Cyprus DBRS B Stable
03-Jun Finland Moody's Aaa Neg
03-Jun Ireland S&P A+ Stable
03-Jun South Africa S&P BBB- Neg
03-Jun Sweden DBRS AAA Stable
10-Jun Bahrain S&P BBB- Neg
10-Jun Cote d'Ivoire Fitch B+ Stable
10-Jun Estonia S&P B- Stable
10-Jun European Financial Stability Fitch AA -
Facility
10-Jun European Stability Mechanism Fitch AAA Stable
10-Jun France Fitch AA Stable
10-Jun Greece DBRS CCC Stable
(high)
10-Jun Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable
10-Jun Latvia Moody's A3 Stable
10-Jun Poland DBRS A Stable
10-Jun Ukraine S&P B- Stable
10-Jun United Kingdom Fitch AA+ Stable
17-Jun Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable
17-Jun EU DBRS AAA Stable
17-Jun Senegal S&P B+ Stable
17-Jun Serbia Fitch B+ Pos
17-Jun Slovenia S&P A+ Stable
17-Jun Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos
24-Jun Austria Moody's Aaa Neg
24-Jun Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable
24-Jun Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable
24-Jun Germany Moody's Aaa Stable
24-Jun Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable
24-Jun Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable
01-Jul Belgium Fitch AA Neg
01-Jul Poland S&P A- Pos
01-Jul Serbia S&P BB- Neg
08-Jul Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable
08-Jul European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg
Facility
08-Jul Germany S&P AAA Stable
08-Jul Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos
08-Jul Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable
08-Jul Malta S&P BBB+ Pos
08-Jul Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable
08-Jul Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable
08-Jul Uganda S&P B Stable
08-Jul United Kingdom DBRS AAA Stable
15-Jul Belgium S&P AA Stable
15-Jul Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg
15-Jul Croatia S&P BB Neg
15-Jul Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable
15-Jul Denmark DBRS AAA Stable
15-Jul Iceland Fitch BBB+ Stable
15-Jul Iceland S&P BBB Stable
15-Jul Ireland Fitch A- Pos
15-Jul Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable
15-Jul Poland Fitch A- Stable
15-Jul Serbia Moody's B1 Stable
22-Jul Armenia Fitch B+ Stable
22-Jul Czech Republic S&P AA- Stable
22-Jul Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable
22-Jul Estonia Moody's A1 Stable
22-Jul Greece S&P CCC+ Stable
22-Jul Moldova Moody's B3 Neg
22-Jul Romania Fitch BBB- Stable
22-Jul Uganda Moody's B1 Neg
29-Jul Andorra S&P BBB- Neg
29-Jul Azerbaijan S&P BBB- Neg
29-Jul Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg
29-Jul Cape Verde Fitch B Stable
29-Jul Croatia Fitch BB Neg
29-Jul Denmark Fitch AAA Stable
29-Jul Gabon S&P B+ Neg
29-Jul Germany DBRS AAA Stable
29-Jul Guernsey S&P AA+ Stable
29-Jul Jersey S&P AA+ Stable
29-Jul Liechtenstein S&P AAA Stable
29-Jul Slovakia S&P A+ Stable
29-Jul Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable
29-Jul Spain Fitch BBB+ Stable
05-Aug Abu Dhabi S&P AA Stable
05-Aug Albania Moody's B1 Stable
05-Aug Albania S&P B Pos
05-Aug Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg
05-Aug Austria Fitch AA+ Stable
05-Aug Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable
05-Aug Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable
05-Aug Israel S&P A+ Stable
05-Aug Mozambique S&P B- Neg
05-Aug Ras Al Khaimah S&P A Stable
05-Aug Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable
05-Aug Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg
12-Aug Angola S&P B+ Neg
12-Aug Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg
12-Aug EFSF DBRS AAA Stable
12-Aug ESM DBRS AAA Stable
12-Aug Kenya Moody's B1 Stable
12-Aug Kuwait S&P AA Stable
12-Aug Slovakia Fitch A+ Stable
19-Aug Botswana Moody's A2 Stable
19-Aug Egypt Moody's B3 Stable
19-Aug Macedonia Fitch BB+ Neg
19-Aug Malta Fitch A Stable
19-Aug Netherlands DBRS AAA Stable
19-Aug Portugal Fitch BB+ Pos
19-Aug Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos
19-Aug Turkey Fitch BB- Stable
26-Aug Azerbaijan Fitch BBB- Stable
26-Aug Iraq S&P B- Stable
26-Aug Oman Moody's A1 Neg
26-Aug Sweden Fitch AAA Stable
26-Aug Tunisia Fitch BB- Stable
26-Aug Zambia S&P B Stable
02-Sep Belgium DBRS AA Stable
(high)
02-Sep Finland Fitch AAA Neg
02-Sep Greece Fitch CCC Stable
02-Sep Ireland DBRS A Pos
02-Sep Lebanon S&P B- Neg
02-Sep Malta Moody's A3 Stable
02-Sep Namibia Fitch B Stable
02-Sep Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable
02-Sep Portugal Moody's Ba1 Stable
02-Sep Qatar S&P AA Stable
02-Sep Sweden S&P AAA Stable
09-Sep Bosnia and Herzegovina S&P B Stable
09-Sep Finland DBRS AAA Neg
09-Sep Kazakhstan S&P BBB Neg
09-Sep Lithuania Moody's A3 Stable
09-Sep Malta DBRS A Stable
09-Sep Poland Moody's A2 Stable
09-Sep Rwanda S&P B+ Stable
16-Sep Austria S&P AA+ Stable
16-Sep Cyprus S&P BB- Pos
16-Sep Denmark S&P AAA Stable
16-Sep Finland S&P AA+ Neg
16-Sep France Moody's Aa2 Stable
16-Sep Hungary S&P BB+ Stable
16-Sep Ireland Moody's Baa1 Pos
16-Sep Italy DBRS A Stable
(low)
16-Sep Lithuania S&P A- Stable
16-Sep Luxembourg S&P AAA Stable
16-Sep Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg
16-Sep Nigeria S&P B+ Stable
16-Sep Portugal S&P BB+ Stable
16-Sep Russia S&P BB+ Neg
16-Sep Slovenia Moody's Baa3 Stable
23-Sep Angola Fitch B+ Stable
23-Sep Germany Fitch AAA Stable
23-Sep Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable
23-Sep Kyrgyz Republic S&P B Stable
23-Sep Lithuania Fitch A- Stable
23-Sep Slovenia Fitch A+ Stable
23-Sep United Kingdom Moody's Aa1 Stable
30-Sep Bulgaria Moody's Baa2 Stable
30-Sep Georgia Fitch BB- Stable
30-Sep Macedonia S&P BB- Stable
30-Sep Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable
30-Sep Spain S&P BBB+ Stable
07-Oct Belarus S&P B- Stable
07-Oct Cape Verde S&P B Stable
07-Oct Ethiopia Fitch B Stable
07-Oct Italy Moody's Baa2 Stable
07-Oct Latvia Moody's A3 Stable
07-Oct Morocco S&P BBB- Stable
07-Oct Norway Fitch AAA Stable
07-Oct Romania S&P BBB- Stable
07-Oct Saudi Arabia S&P A+ Neg
07-Oct Spain DBRS A Pos
(low)
07-Oct Switzerland Fitch AAA Stable
14-Oct Cameroon S&P B Stable
14-Oct Czech Republic Fitch A+ Stable
14-Oct Czech Republic Moody's A1 Stable
14-Oct Gabon Fitch B+ Stable
14-Oct Greece Moody's Caa3 Stable
14-Oct Kenya S&P B+ Neg
14-Oct Korea Moody's Aa2 Stable
14-Oct Luxembourg Fitch AAA Stable
14-Oct Malta S&P BBB+ Pos
14-Oct Russia Fitch BBB- Neg
14-Oct Spain Moody's Baa2 Pos
21-Oct Austria Moody's Aaa Neg
21-Oct Cyprus Fitch B+ Pos
21-Oct Ethiopia S&P B Stable
21-Oct France S&P AA Neg
21-Oct Germany Moody's Aaa Stable
21-Oct Ghana S&P B- Stable
21-Oct Italy Fitch BBB+ Stable
21-Oct Jordan S&P BB- Stable
21-Oct Luxembourg Moody's Aaa Stable
21-Oct Morocco Fitch BBB- Stable
21-Oct Norway S&P AAA Stable
21-Oct Portugal DBRS BBB Stable
(low)
28-Oct Bahrain Moody's Baa3 Neg
28-Oct Botswana S&P A- Stable
28-Oct Finland Moody's Aaa Neg
28-Oct France DBRS AAA Neg
28-Oct Kazakhstan Fitch BBB+ Stable
28-Oct Mozambique Fitch B Stable
28-Oct Netherlands Moody's Aaa Stable
28-Oct United Kingdom S&P AAA Neg
28-Oct Zambia Moody's B2 Stable
04-Nov Belgium Moody's Aa3 Stable
04-Nov Egypt Moody's B3 Stable
04-Nov Hungary Moody's Ba1 Pos
04-Nov Isle of Man Moody's Aa1 Stable
04-Nov Latvia Fitch A- Stable
04-Nov Netherlands Fitch AAA Stable
04-Nov Switzerland Moody's Aaa Stable
04-Nov Turkey S&P BB+ Neg
11-Nov Armenia Moody's Ba3 Neg
11-Nov Austria DBRS AAA Stable
11-Nov Croatia Moody's Ba1 Neg
11-Nov Cyprus Moody's B1 Stable
11-Nov Egypt S&P B- Stable
11-Nov European Financial Stability S&P AA Neg
Facility
11-Nov Georgia S&P BB- Stable
11-Nov Italy S&P BBB- Stable
11-Nov Montenegro S&P B+ Stable
11-Nov Norway DBRS AAA Stable
11-Nov Oman S&P BBB+ Neg
11-Nov Ukraine Fitch CCC -
18-Nov Bosnia and Herzegovina Moody's B3 Stable
18-Nov Denmark Moody's Aaa Stable
18-Nov Estonia Fitch B Stable
18-Nov Estonia Moody's A1 Stable
18-Nov Hungary Fitch BB+ Pos
18-Nov Netherlands S&P AAA Stable
18-Nov Rwanda Fitch B+ Stable
18-Nov Serbia Moody's B1 Stable
18-Nov Switzerland S&P AAA Stable
18-Nov Uganda Moody's B1 Neg
25-Nov Burkina Faso S&P B- Stable
25-Nov Cameroon Fitch B Stable
25-Nov Faroe Islands Moody's Aa3 Stable
25-Nov Latvia S&P A- Stable
25-Nov Montenegro Moody's Ba3 Neg
25-Nov Oman Moody's A1 Neg
02-Dec Albania Moody's B1 Stable
02-Dec Angola Moody's Ba2 Neg
02-Dec Azerbaijan Moody's Baa3 Stable
02-Dec Bulgaria Fitch BBB- Stable
02-Dec Bulgaria S&P BB+ Stable
02-Dec Cyprus DBRS B Stable
02-Dec Ethiopia Moody's B1 Stable
02-Dec Ireland S&P A+ Stable
02-Dec Kenya Moody's B1 Stable
02-Dec Kuwait Moody's Aa2 Stable
02-Dec Namibia Moody's Baa3 Stable
02-Dec Poland S&P A- Pos
02-Dec Qatar Moody's Aa2 Stable
02-Dec Romania Moody's Baa3 Pos
02-Dec South Africa S&P BBB- Neg
02-Dec Sweden DBRS AAA Stable
02-Dec Sweden Moody's Aaa Stable
02-Dec Turkey Moody's Baa3 Neg
09-Dec Bahrain S&P BBB- Neg
09-Dec Botswana Moody's A2 Stable
09-Dec Cote d'Ivoire Fitch B+ Stable
09-Dec Estonia S&P B- Stable
09-Dec European Financial Stability Fitch AA -
Facility
09-Dec European Stability Mechanism Fitch AAA Stable
09-Dec France Fitch AA Stable
09-Dec Greece DBRS CCC Stable
(high)
09-Dec Moldova Moody's B3 Neg
09-Dec Poland DBRS A Stable
09-Dec Slovakia Moody's A2 Stable
09-Dec Ukraine S&P B- Stable
09-Dec United Kingdom Fitch AA+ Stable
16-Dec Croatia S&P BB Neg
16-Dec EU DBRS AAA Stable
16-Dec Germany S&P AAA Stable
16-Dec Senegal S&P B+ Stable
16-Dec Serbia Fitch B+ Pos
16-Dec Serbia S&P BB- Neg
16-Dec Slovenia S&P A+ Stable
16-Dec Uganda S&P B Stable
23-Dec Belgium Fitch AA Neg
