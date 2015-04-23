LONDON, April 23 Ratings firm DBRS is looking to double the size of its business in the next five years by taking a bigger slice of the European markets dominated by S&P and Moody's, its new chairman said on Thursday.

Richard Venn, who joined the Toronto-based company last month after a $500 million buyout by private equity giants Carlyle and Warburg Pincus, hopes to capitalise on its links with the European Central Bank and its new owners' contacts to strengthen its foothold in Europe.

"We have the opportunity to double (global revenues) over the next five years," he said.

"We only have to nibble away a little bit (at Standard and Poor's and Moody's European market share). It's small crumbs for them but it would be massive for us."

DBRS has a market share of just over 1 percent in Europe, where authorities have long been demanding more competition in the market. S&P has a 40 percent share, Moody's 35 percent and Fitch 16 percent, according to the European Securities and Markets Authority.

It is the world's fourth largest ratings firm with a global market share of just over 2 percent, and generated revenues of C$150 million ($123 million) last year.

DBRS has expanded into Europe in recent years largely thanks to the use of its rating by the European Central Bank.

Its higher than average ratings have meant countries like Italy, Spain and Ireland have been spared ECB collateral penalties that could have sunk their banking sectors.

DBRS started rating Malta this month, its 19th country in Europe, and is exploring opportunities in Asia.

While rating sovereigns is an important way of getting into new markets, corporate business is where profits are made.

DBRS specialises in structured finance products, complex bundled debt that catalysed the 2008 financial crisis but has found a new lease of life in Europe under an ECB scheme to try to channel credit to the real economy.

Venn said DBRS's new owners would likely seek an exit in five to seven years and that their contacts will be vital to the firm's European expansion.

"They have great connections with the banks and the corporations," he said, adding that support from Olivier Sarkozy, head of Carlyle's global financial services group and the half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, could provide an advantage. (Editing by Toby Chopra)