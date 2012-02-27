NEW YORK Feb 27 Standard & Poor's revised
its outlook on the European Union's bailout facility to negative
on Monday, pointing partly to the reduced creditworthiness of
some of the countries backing it.
S&P reaffirmed the European Financial Stability Facitilty's
long-term AA+ rating, but the move to negative outlook from
developing means it could cut the rating within the next two
years.
S&P said it doubted it would see credit enhancements for the
facility and said the negative outlook reflected similar
outlooks of EFSF guarantors France and Austria. S&P cut both of
those countries' top AAA status earlier this year.
(Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)